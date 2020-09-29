Round two of Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grants launched

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Economic Development has just launched round two of the Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grants. The grant program is funded by the CARES Act and aims to help businesses who were negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Peirce Macgill, the Harrisonburg Economic Development Assistant Director, says round one of the grants approved 78 local businesses, giving a total of $420,000. He says out of the $850,000 the city received from the CARES Act, there is about $330,000.00 left to give out to businesses. And according to the Economic Development, more businesses are still struggling.

“They just need all the help they can get to get through this period,” Macgill said. “So think, when we do get through this period, Harrisonburg will be well-positioned to rebound pretty quickly.”

Macgill says round two has some changes in eligibility criteria. Those changes include the grant now being open to home-based businesses and non-profits that have a storefront, the business must have been open on or before May 1, 2020, and proof of 10% loss in revenue that can be attributed to COVID-19, compared to the first round’s 25%.

“It might not sound like much, but 10% when you’re dealing with businesses that a lot of times have thin margins, 10% is still significant, it could mean having to lay people off or close the doors,” Macgill said.

Macgill encourages everyone to just look at the criteria because you might be eligible and not realize. The deadline to apply for round two is Monday, Oct. 19. Instructions on how to apply can be found on the Harrisonburg Economic Development’s website https://harrisonburgdevelopment.com/harrisonburg-business-recovery-grant/

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.