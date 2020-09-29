Harrisonburg City Public Works improves traffic light timing on East Market Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Starting Tuesday, you may notice a change in your commute down East Market Street in Harrisonburg, thanks to some work done by the city’s public works department.

Through a VDOT grant, the public works department was able to start the city’s traffic signal coordination and optimization project back in April to improve traffic light times at four busy roads in the Friendly City.

East Market Street is the first corridor to receive the new timing plans. South Main Street, Port Republic Road, and South High Street will have their timing plans updated in the Spring once JMU students return.

Tom Hartman, director of public works, said normally the signals are updated every three years to adjust to population growth and changes in traffic patterns.

Hartman said over the summer, simulations were made on possible updated traffic timing and are now being used out on the road.

"We want to improve the level of service along the corridor as well as at each intersection and at the same time reduce delay and reduce the travel time, Hartman said. “So we want people to as they enter the city to be able to get through that corridor faster then what they could last week.”

Hartman said in the coming weeks his team will continue to tweak each updated plan as they see a need and determine the total time saved for those who travel from Chestnut Ridge Drive to Vine Street.

