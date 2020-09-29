JMU students begin job search struggle

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — JMU had its first virtual career fair Tuesday. Students could sign up for one-on-one sessions with employers, network with them and get their resume looked at. This event, like many others, had to be moved online.

JMU students know that jobs and internships are limited due to the pandemic, which makes the process harder and more uncertain.

JMU is ranked “Best College for Getting a Job" in Virginia for the second year in a row. This gives Junior Marcela Oliva-Rivera hope for finding an internship, but she knows that options could still be minimal in the near future despite the university’s best efforts to provide opportunities like the career fair.

“There’s more support in that sense that we do have a lot of resources that could be helpful," Olivia-Rivera says, "but I feel like it doesn’t take away the fact of the reality of everything that’s actually that’s still going on.”

Oliva-Rivera is a biology major so she says that there are a lot of options in her field. She accepts that seniors will have more of a difficult time job hunting, but hopes that will change when it’s her turn to graduate.

