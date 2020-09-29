Liberty pays Falwell two years’ salary as severance following August resignation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr., was paid an unadjusted sum of two years' base salary Tuesday, owed under his pre-existing employment contract before his August resignation.

According to Liberty, any additional compensation Falwell will receive following his resignation will only be accrued retirement benefits that reflect reasonable terms after 30 years committed to Liberty, including 13 as its president.

Following Falwell’s departure, Jerry Prevo was named acting president, and remains in that role as the Board decides which way to proceed.

