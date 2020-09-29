Rockingham County deputies taking over for Massanutten Police in November

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County deputies will be taking over for Massanutten Police in early November.

The Massanutten Police force posted on Twitter that it has been “defunded” and it will cease operations on Nov. 2.

Earlier in the summer, the Massanutten Property Owners Association voted to have the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office provide law enforcement for their area.

The Board’s president said in a statement back in July that as a private police force, the Massanutten Police Department does not have sovereign immunity.

She also said their only protection if they are sued is liability insurance. If something were to happen and the award exceeded the insurance amount, those suing could file a claim against any and all assets owned by the Massanutten Property Owners Association.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV Monday that once the police department closes Nov. 2, deputies will be the primary law enforcement provider.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.