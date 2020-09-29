Advertisement

Rockingham County deputies taking over for Massanutten Police in November

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County deputies will be taking over for Massanutten Police in early November.

The Massanutten Police force posted on Twitter that it has been “defunded” and it will cease operations on Nov. 2.

Earlier in the summer, the Massanutten Property Owners Association voted to have the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office provide law enforcement for their area.

The Board’s president said in a statement back in July that as a private police force, the Massanutten Police Department does not have sovereign immunity.

She also said their only protection if they are sued is liability insurance. If something were to happen and the award exceeded the insurance amount, those suing could file a claim against any and all assets owned by the Massanutten Property Owners Association.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV Monday that once the police department closes Nov. 2, deputies will be the primary law enforcement provider.

News

Rain on the way and cooler temperatures to follow

Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a radar outage across our area from the National Weather Service in Sterling. This is an equipment failure and is not expected to be resolved until around October 16th. While we will have some radar coverage, there will be challenges with exact location and intensity of rain until the outage is resolved. MONDAY: Low clouds and fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley. Areas of fog and low clouds continue into early Tuesday. TUESDAY: Starting out the day with patchy fog and a few on and off spotty showers, morning temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy with rain coverage and intensity increasing by late morning to early afternoon. Highs will be around noon, in the mid to upper 60s. We may have a few spots that reach 70 but that will be short lived. Waves of rain for the day, heavy at times. That will keep temperatures in the afternoon in the low to mid 60s so it will be cool for the afternoon and evening. Heaviest rain by late afternoon and evening. This will continue for most of the overnight hours. Likely starting to taper off after about 2 am Wednesday morning. Fog overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s. TOTAL RAINFALL: Rainfall Tuesday between 1-2″ of rain and locally higher amounts. Widespread flooding is not expected but there may be some localized flooding with some creeks running high and some flood prone, poor drainage areas.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog early, temperatures rising into the upper 50s for the morning with skies clearing pretty quickly. Sunshine for the afternoon but a bit cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s. THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s. FRIDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy and feeling cool for the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Any frost should be confined to our West Virginia mountain locations. SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia locations and more isolated for the Valley. SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. Partly cloudy for the day and still on the cooler side. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the low mid 40s.

Local

West Luray Recreation Center holds Wednesday study hall with computer, WiFi access for students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The West Luray Recreation Center is offering students in the community access to a computer lab, WiFi, and tutors.

News

West Luray Recreation Center holds Wednesday study hall with computer, WiFi access for students

Updated: 1 hour ago
After three years of work and renovations, the West Luray Recreation Center opened in mid-September, and organizers there are already working to help children in the community. Tutors, mentors, and chaperones are available to help students with their schoolwork on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rec center’s founder Audre King said their facility can safely socially distance about 50 children. There are computers, WiFi, and access to recreational activities available for students. Based on community support, King said he thinks the center can help students more days of the week with schoolwork. “Since our opening, we’ve had so many retired teachers and people within the community that said, ‘We want to help,’ so as we staff up and as we find out what works and what doesn’t, we’re already planning on adding more days, which is awesome,” King said. Not only will students have access to WiFi and computers, but also free food. King said through a feeding program with Blue Ridge Food Bank the rec center can offer students two free meals. Face masks are required in the rec facilities. For more information on the West Luray Recreation Center, click here.

News

Rockingham County School Board discusses the timeline for bringing more students back to the classro

Updated: 1 hour ago
Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools Dr. Oskar Scheikl said schools are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and said there have been no new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend. At the Sept. 28 meeting, he presented a possible process for reintroducing some grade levels into school. “Whether we can now, after the experience we’ve had pre-K through 1st, whether we should start planning potentially for the return of additional grade levels.,” Dr. Scheikl said. The first students to be reintroduced to the classroom would be elementary students in grades 2 through 5. Those students would begin on a rotating A/B schedule. Middle school students could potentially return in the first semester in a second phase, but it looks like high school would not return this semester unless trends were to drastically change. “It would certainly be preferable to start with elementary grades, to have elementary students back on an A/B schedule if we feel that’s safe," Scheikl said in the school board meeting. "Again, that decision would be made based on the data that we get over the next few weeks.” No decisions were made by the school board in the Monday meeting, but a return plan for more students could be voted on in their next meeting on Oct. 12. If a plan is approved then, Scheikl said the soonest elementary students would return in early November. Dr. Scheikl said bringing students back in person has a lot of factors, like social distancing in the classrooms and transportation, that will need to be addressed and said they want a little more time to look at the health data before making any decisions.

News

News

Staunton community dialogue series aims to educate and build stronger community

Updated: 1 hours ago
Building Bridges for the Greater Good in Staunton hosted its first Watch & Talk Monday night. The topic was voter suppression. The online community dialogue series is a way to bring people together during the COVID-19 pandemic according to Building Bridges for the Greater Good Board President, Pastor Elaine Rose. People were asked to watch the documentary “All In: The Struggle for Democracy” in advance, and then Monday night they came together virtually to discuss it, breaking out into small groups. Rose says this event, like all Building Bridges events, is about making the community stronger. She says it’s needed now more than ever. “Building Bridges' mission is to make sure that we connect to everybody to make our community better for all,” Rose said. “Not one group of people but all people and right now there is a need in every community for something.” Building Bridges for the Greater Good plans to host a Watch & Talk every month. The series is free and welcome to all. More information is available on the Building Bridges for the Greater Good Facebook page.

News

One dead after minivan, tractor crash in Rockingham County

Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One person was killed on Monday night after a crash involving a minivan and tractor in Rockingham County. It happened after 6:00p.m. on Monday night in the area of Cross Keys Road and Port Republic Road. According to Virginia State Police, there were no other injuries in the collision. As of 8:31 p.m., VDOT reports lane closures in the area of Port Republic Road and Cross Keys Road. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Local

Staunton community dialogue series aims to educate and build stronger community

Updated: 1 hours ago
Building Bridges for the Greater Good in Staunton hosted its first Watch & Talk Monday night. The topic was voter suppression.

State

VDH Pandemic Metric Dashboard helps show COVID-19 impact by region

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health announced their Pandemic Metric Dashboard to show how the coronavirus is affecting the commonwealth.

News

Small businesses adjust to a “new normal” during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“It’s going to be great when we’re back up to full capacity of course, but right now, we’re doing enough to survive, basically," Bill Royer said.