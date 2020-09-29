Staunton community dialogue series aims to educate and build stronger community

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Building Bridges for the Greater Good in Staunton hosted its first Watch & Talk Monday night. The topic was voter suppression.

The online community dialogue series is a way to bring people together during the COVID-19 pandemic according to Building Bridges for the Greater Good Board President, Pastor Elaine Rose.

People were asked to watch the documentary “All In: The Struggle for Democracy” in advance, and then Monday night they came together virtually to discuss it, breaking out into small groups.

Rose says this event, like all Building Bridges events, is about making the community stronger. She says it’s needed now more than ever.

“Building Bridges' mission is to make sure that we connect to everybody to make our community better for all,” Rose said. “Not one group of people but all people and right now there is a need in every community for something.”

Building Bridges for the Greater Good plans to host a Watch & Talk every month. The series is free and welcome to all. More information is available on the Building Bridges for the Greater Good Facebook page.

