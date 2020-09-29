Staying safe on the road this harvest season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harvest season is a busy time for farmers, and that means more farm equipment on the roads.

Josh Stephens, manager at Valley Equipment Company in Harrisonburg, said there are safety precautions everyone can take to stay safe.

He said to make sure to have enough distance in front of you so you can see tractors and remember to be patient.

“You know, these guys are out here trying to make a living. It’s the number one industry in our area and our county, just stay patient until it’s safe enough to either get around them safely or it’s a good possibility they’ll pull over and let you by when it’s safe for them to do so,” Stephens said.

Stephens said drive slow when around farming equipment and don’t drive distracted. He said the average speed for most tractors is between 20-30 miles per hour.

“Work together. The folks that are on the road in their equipment, they have somewhere to be too and they’re on a time limit as well, especially in harvest season to get the crops off and get things replanted before winter gets here,” Stephens said.

He said you should always keep a good distance in front of you to have time to react and added that a lot of newer equipment has lights, which can be helpful as it starts to get darker earlier.

