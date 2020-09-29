Advertisement

Timeout with TJ: Episode 14 - Paul Zazenski

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 14 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by JMU men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski. They discuss coaching during a pandemic, the Dukes' recent success at the conference national level, and his experience coaching NAIA soccer in Montana. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Zazenski names who he believes are the top five U.S. men’s soccer players of all-time.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

