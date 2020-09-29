Two arrested for alleged parking lot stabbing at Luray park

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — According to a Facebook post from the Luray Police Department, officials responded to a report of a fight in progress where a person had been stabbed in the parking lot at Ralph Dean Park.

Officials say the incident occurred on Monday evening at approximately 8:15 p.m. Page County Deputies and Luray Police Officers responded to the incident.

According to the post, the suspect fled the scene and was located and stopped a short time later on Meadow Lane. A male subject fled from the vehicle on foot and was later located in a residence on Lawler Avenue and identified as Robert Allen Laing, 27, of Mineral, Va.

Officials say that based on the investigation, Laing was arrested for malicious wounding.

A 28-year-old female, Tenika Desire Clark, of Maryland was also arrested in the incident. She has been allegedly charged with assault and battery and destruction of property, with additional charges pending.

