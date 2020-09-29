Advertisement

Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Sept. 29

EndZone 2020 - Week 4
EndZone 2020 - Week 4(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon. All four teams in the WHSV coverage area are competing in Class A in 2020. The top 16 teams advance to the playoffs in each classification.

WVSSAC Class A Playoff Rankings - Sept. 29 (WHSV-area teams)

7. Petersburg (3-1 Overall)

t11. East Hardy (2-1 Overall)

16. Moorefield (2-1 Overall)

t24. Pendleton County (1-2 Overall)

To see the full WVSSAC playoff rankings, click here.

Latest News

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 14 - Paul Zazenski

Updated: 1 hour ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 14 - Paul Zazenski

Sports

WVU to allow 25% capacity for home games starting Oct. 17

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
West Virginia University announced Monday evening it will allow 25% capacity for home football games at Milan Puskar Stadium beginning with WVU’s matchup against Kansas on October 17.

Sports

Hokies, ‘Hoos look to build off season-opening wins

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
It took longer than expected but both Virginia and Virginia Tech have gotten the 2020 season started.

Sports

Dukes ranked No. 14 in preseason poll

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The James Madison women’s lacrosse team is earning preseason recognition ahead of the 2021 season. The Dukes are ranked No. 14 in the Nike/US Lacrosse Division I Preseason Poll.

Latest News

Sports

Schedule changes for Week 5 of West Virginia H.S. football season

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
There are multiple schedule changes that affect WHSV area teams in Week 5 of the high school football season in West Virginia.

Sports

Ganon Baker hosts youth basketball clinic at Harrisonburg’s Horizons Edge

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Horizons Edge sports facility hosted a youth basketball clinic Saturday and Sunday, led by basketball skills coach Ganon Baker.

Sports

Washington Football Team drops second straight game

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Five turnovers were too much to overcome for the Washington Football Team as they dropped their second straight game, 34-20 to the Cleveland Browns.

Sports

No. 20 Virginia Tech wins big in season opener over NC State

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
No. 20 Virginia Tech started its season out strong, beating NC State 45-24.

Sports

UVA wins its season opener, 38-20 over Duke

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
After having two wait two weeks before finally opening up its season, UVA has its first win of the year.

Sports

West Virginia falls to no. 15 Oklahoma State on the road

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
West Virginia fell to no. 15 Oklahoma State on the road 27-13.