Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Sept. 29

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon. All four teams in the WHSV coverage area are competing in Class A in 2020. The top 16 teams advance to the playoffs in each classification.

WVSSAC Class A Playoff Rankings - Sept. 29 (WHSV-area teams)

7. Petersburg (3-1 Overall)

t11. East Hardy (2-1 Overall)

16. Moorefield (2-1 Overall)

t24. Pendleton County (1-2 Overall)

To see the full WVSSAC playoff rankings, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.