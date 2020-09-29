Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Sept. 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon. All four teams in the WHSV coverage area are competing in Class A in 2020. The top 16 teams advance to the playoffs in each classification.
WVSSAC Class A Playoff Rankings - Sept. 29 (WHSV-area teams)
7. Petersburg (3-1 Overall)
t11. East Hardy (2-1 Overall)
16. Moorefield (2-1 Overall)
t24. Pendleton County (1-2 Overall)
To see the full WVSSAC playoff rankings, click here.
