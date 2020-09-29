Virginia Craft Brewers Fest goes virtual

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Craft Brewers Fest is going virtual this year.

If you are a craft beer enthusiast, you will have seven days this October to join a virtual tasting series and interact with brewers and owners from all across Virginia.

The event will be held on CrowdCast, the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild’s virtual event platform.

“Week 1 features 11 of the 2020 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Gold Medalists, and October 26 will be dedicated to celebrating Farm Breweries in the Commonwealth,” a release said.

You can register online for the event. You can get access to sessions for $10 per day or $60 for a ticket packet, which gives access to all seven days and includes a t-shirt.

“We are so excited to offer this unique experience for Virginia Craft Beer lovers! Our Virtual Tasting Series will take you into each brewery’s operations as they discuss their selected beers of choice. Finding clever ways to engage and stay connected with our beer community is extremely important during this time,” said new VCBG Chair Janell Zurschmeide, Dirt Farm Brewing.

All ticket holders will be sent directly to participating breweries' websites and taprooms to purchase beer for tastings.

The schedule and list of breweries include:

Oct. 12, p.m.: Black Hoof Brewing Company; Reason Beer; Stone Brewing; That Damn Mary Brewing Company

Oct. 13, p.m.: Beltway Brewing Company; Caboose Brewing Co.; Old Ox Brewery; Port City Brewing Company

Oct. 14, p.m.: Benchtop Brewing Company, Cedar Run Brewery, The Board Room VA

Oct. 19, p.m.: Strangeways Brewing; Barrel Oak Farm Taphouse; Random Row Brewing Co.; The Virginia Beer Company

Oct. 20, p.m.: Ballad Brewing; Maker’s Craft Brewery; Smartmouth Brewing Co.; St. George Brewing Company

Oct. 26, p.m.: Dirt Farm Brewing; Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery; The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve

Oct. 27, p.m.: 2 Silos Brewing Co.; Brew Republic Bierwerks; Pale Fire Brewing Co.

