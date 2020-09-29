Advertisement

W. Va. Sen. Manchin, Texas Sen. Cornyn introduce ‘See Something, Say Something Online Act’

(KOSA)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (WV) and John Cornyn (TX) introduced the “See Something, Say Something Online Act” on Tuesday to stop the illicit sale of opioids and other drugs online by amending Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to require companies report illegal activity on their online platforms.

According to a press release from the two senators, the See Something, Say Something Online Act would change Section 230 by requiring companies to report suspicious activity to law enforcement, creating a system to act as the clearinghouse for these reports, raising the threshold for reporting serious crimes to ensure that users' privacy remains safe and requiring companies take reasonable steps to prevent or address unlawful activity.

You can learn more about the See Something, Say Something Online Act here.

