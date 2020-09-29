West Luray Recreation Center holds Wednesday study hall with computer, WiFi access for students

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After three years of work and renovations, the West Luray Recreation Center opened in mid-September, and organizers there are already working to help children in the community.

Tutors, mentors, and chaperones are available to help students with their schoolwork on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The rec center’s founder Audre King said their facility can safely socially distance about 50 children. There are computers, WiFi, and access to recreational activities available for students.

Based on community support, King said he thinks the center can help students more days of the week with schoolwork.

“Since our opening, we’ve had so many retired teachers and people within the community that said, ‘We want to help,’ so as we staff up and as we find out what works and what doesn’t, we’re already planning on adding more days, which is awesome,” King said.

Not only will students have access to WiFi and computers, but also free food. King said through a feeding program with Blue Ridge Food Bank the rec center can offer students two free meals.

Face masks are required in the rec facilities.

