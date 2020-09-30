10 Virginia cities make top 20 list for rudest drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In new rude rankings by ‘Insurify’, 10 Virginia cities have made the top 20 list of rudest drivers. The city of Richmond was ranked number 16.

According to the insurance group, rude driving means actions such as:

Failure to yield

Failure to stop

Tailgating

Passing where prohibited

The top two cities in the survey are in Idaho, but Virginia had the most cities on the list. Here’s the one’s called out and their ranking:

19. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 40.9 out of 1,000

17. Newport News, Virginia

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 43.7 out of 1,000

16. Richmond, Virginia

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 44.8 out of 1,000

12. Hampton, Virginia

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 45.5 out of 1,000

10. Ashburn, Virginia

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 45.7 out of 1,000

6. Woodbridge, Virginia

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 47.0 out of 1,000

5. Roanoke, Virginia

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 48.1 out of 1,000

4. Portsmouth, Virginia

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 50.9 out of 1,000

3. Alexandria, Virginia

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 52.8 out of 1,000

