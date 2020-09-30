Ballot Boxes installed at Staunton City Hall

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The 2020 presidential election is 34 days away, and there are numerous ways to vote in the city of Staunton, including by dropping your ballot in their new ballot dropbox.

The box is located outside of the Central Avenue entrance of the city hall. It was installed on Monday.

“We’re are trying to make every opportunity possible to deliver your ballot,” said Vice Chair of the Staunton Electoral Board, Tom Long.

Long said 14 percent of residents have already cast their ballots in Staunton. Early in-person voting began on September 18.

The ballot drop box is always open and under surveillance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Long says it is important to fill out your ballot correctly before dropping it in the box.

“There is an outer envelope [and] privacy envelope for that ballot. Make sure the voter signs it and fills in the other information,” Long explained.

Voters have until October 13 to register to vote, until October 31 to vote early in person or until 7 p.m. on election day to drop off their ballot in the ballot dropbox.

