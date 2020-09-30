Blood drive held in honor of a valley boy

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Augusta Expo in honor of a baby boy in the valley who experienced complications from an auto-immune disorder.

“He suffered renal failure due to what they believe was an E. Coli infection and the subsequent reactions to that, so he needed blood transfusions to get his platelet levels back up where they needed to be,” Mary Knapp, Account Manager for the American Red Cross, said.

Gabriel Glass is recovering and improving every day. Knapp said situations like these are why it’s so important to donate blood.

“Really does show that you never know when someone you love will need blood because it really is a life-saving thing. So, we were just very grateful to be able to come together as a community in honor of Gabe,” Knapp said.

She said the turnout over the last two days has been positive, and the American Red Cross has been trying to give people as many opportunities to make an appointment to donate as possible.

“We just want to thank the Glass family for giving us the honor to honor Gabe in this way and to just reiterate how important it is to donate blood so we can help kids like Gabe and other people who need it.”

In addition to helping kids like Gabe, donating blood could also help people with COVID-19.

“We are testing all of our donations for COVID-19 antibodies, and if you test positive, you may get a call from the American Red Cross to see if you would consider donating what we call convalescent plasma,” Knapp said.

Convalescent plasma helps those with the virus get better more quickly.

If you missed the drive but are still interested in donating blood, you can visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

