Center at UVA School of Nursing compiling history of COVID-19 pandemic

(NBC29 FILE)
(NBC29 FILE)(NBC29)
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A center at the University of Virginia School of Nursing dedicated to the preservation and study of nursing history is documenting the history we’re currently living.

The Eleanor Crowder Bjoring Center for Nursing Historical Inquiry is taking on a nurse reflection project. The project is asking nurses for journals, videos, blog posts, and other materials that document their voices and experiences during the coronavius pandemic.

“We’re all living through history right now with the pandemic. I mean, there’s been lots of work studying the flu pandemic of 1918, and this is of equal significance in the history of nursing and healthcare,” Assistant Professor of Nursing Beth Hundt said.

One of the biggest similarities the center found between the 1918 flu pandemic and this current pandemic is mask wearing. Hundt says it continues to be an effective way to help prevent the spread of the virus.

