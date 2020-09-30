Elkton hosting Autumn Days of October festival all month long

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At first, COVID-19 canceled a popular seasonal festival, but now organizers have planned a new way to celebrate the Autumn Days Arts and Crafts Festival in Elkton.

The festival usually held the third weekend in Oct. has a new spin.

The Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee (EPIC), which hosts the annual event, is now calling it Autumn Days of October because it will be held every October weekend in downtown Elkton.

Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden is also involved with EPIC and said the festival usually draws crowds of 10,000 to 15,000 people. With the festival spread out over four weekends, Gooden said they hope it will reduce crowd sizes.

Gooden said the festival committee agreed on Sept. 1 that drawing that large of a crowd for the weekend celebration could risk the health and safety of residents and business owners, but they figured out a way to still support the town.

“We wanted to support the small businesses in our downtown and the entire town, as a matter of fact,” Gooden said. “Just show them that we’re here to support them and we want to help draw customers to them throughout the entire season.”

He said EPIC will not be profiting off this year’s festival because of losses it has taken from canceled events this year.

Every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. people can find about 10 to 15 craft and food vendors in various parking lots throughout downtown Elkton.

