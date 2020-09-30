Advertisement

Road reopens after ‘emergency situation’ in Rockingham County

A road is closed in Rockingham County because of an emergency situation.
A road is closed in Rockingham County because of an emergency situation.(MGN image)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - (UPDATE 7:33 p.m.) The 8000 block of Union Springs Road has reopened after an emergency situation, according to HRECC.

***

(REPORTED EARLIER) A road is closed in Rockingham County because of an emergency situation.

On Wednesday night, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC reported the 8000 block of Union Springs Road near Clover Hill Road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area because of an “active emergency situation,” but were not immediately clear about what is happening.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Waynesboro

Waynesboro’s Jennifer Lewis donates to Wigs for Kids

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Jennifer Lewis donated her locks to Wigs For Kids for the fifth time on Wednesday.

News

VHSL School of the Week: East Rockingham

Updated: 44 minutes ago
VHSL School of the Week: East Rockingham

News

CAA announces schedule format for 2021 spring season

Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAA announces schedule format for 2021 spring season

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Latest News

Politics

Ballot Boxes installed at Staunton City Hall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Staunton's ballot drop box is accepting ballots until 7 p.m. on election day and under surveillance, 24/7.

Politics

Many Virginians take advantage of early voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Many Virginians are taking the initiative to vote early this year in-person or mail-in their ballot to make sure it is counted.

Politics

JMU professor reacts to last night’s presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
President Trump and Joe Biden debated over topics like the economy, race in America, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday night.

Politics

W. Va. Secretary of State denies President’s claims on voter fraud

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
West Virginia leaders reject claims from President Trump during Tuesday night's debate regarding West Virginia mail carriers selling election ballots.

Local

JMU works to address budget shortfall, possible furloughs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
James Madison University is working to address a multi-million dollar budget shortfall, and leadership may consider temporary salary reductions or furloughs for some employees.

Local

Center at UVA School of Nursing compiling history of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
A center at the University of Virginia School of Nursing dedicated to the preservation and study of nursing history is documenting the history we’re currently living.