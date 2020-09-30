Road reopens after ‘emergency situation’ in Rockingham County
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - (UPDATE 7:33 p.m.) The 8000 block of Union Springs Road has reopened after an emergency situation, according to HRECC.
(REPORTED EARLIER) A road is closed in Rockingham County because of an emergency situation.
On Wednesday night, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC reported the 8000 block of Union Springs Road near Clover Hill Road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area because of an “active emergency situation,” but were not immediately clear about what is happening.
This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.
