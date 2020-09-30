Road reopens after ‘emergency situation’ in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - (UPDATE 7:33 p.m.) The 8000 block of Union Springs Road has reopened after an emergency situation, according to HRECC.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: The 8000 block of Union Springs Rd by Clover Hill Rd has been reopened for traffic. pic.twitter.com/L0AXUj3ADh — Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC (@HRECC) September 30, 2020

***

(REPORTED EARLIER) A road is closed in Rockingham County because of an emergency situation.

On Wednesday night, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC reported the 8000 block of Union Springs Road near Clover Hill Road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area because of an “active emergency situation,” but were not immediately clear about what is happening.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The 8000 block of Union Springs Road near Clover Hill Road will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time due to an active emergency situation. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/pWJxlvnAZn — Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC (@HRECC) September 30, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.