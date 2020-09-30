EMU sees growth in class of 2024, graduate programs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, Eastern Mennonite University is noticing more students enrolling.

The university’s class of 2024 brought 202 students to the Harrisonburg campus, which is the largest class EMU has seen in the past four years.

Jason Good, the university’s VP for Innovation and Recruitment, said graduate enrollment is growing too.

Good said they hope to keep the momentum going in the future, while still maintaining their values as a small, private university.

“I think adding enrollment and adding programs adds value," Good said. "Diversifying the student body, it creates a learning environment that is good for students and for faculty and staff.”

Good said popular majors like nursing, biology, and business are attracting students to EMU.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.