First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures on the way

(WHSV) - A quiet day with plenty of sunshine behind the cold front, rather breezy though. Another cold front will cross the area late in the day on Thursday, bringing with it cooler temperatures for the weekend. Plenty of sunshine though with high pressure in control.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasantly warm and comfortable for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s but it will be breezy at times.

A pleasant evening ahead with temperatures falling into the 50s, cooling off rather quickly. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the low 40s for our West Virginia locations. Clouds build in across the Allegheny mountains and there will be a few spotty showers west of Rt. 220. Clear for the Valley, lows in the mid to upper 40s. A little patchy fog is possible especially across the West Virginia mountains.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and warm, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Clouds increase for the afternoon as a cold front crosses to the east.

Mostly clear and cool for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s. More cloud cover likely east of I-81. A few isolated showers overnight for locations east of 81 and closer to the Blue Ridge mountains. Elsewhere clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sunshine and feeling cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s for our West Virginia and mountain locations. For the Valley into the low to mid 60s.

Cooling quickly for the evening with temperatures slipping into the 50s as skies start to clear out. Cold overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Any frost should be confined to our West Virginia mountain locations and across the Alleghenies. If the Valley were to see any frost it would be in low spots closer to Shenandoah mountain.

A second cold front for the end of the week will lead to a crisp fall weekend. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. A cool but pleasant fall day. Lows in the upper 30s for West Virginia, low to mid 40s for the Valley. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia Allegheny mountains.

SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. Increasing clouds for the day and still on the cooler side. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy for the day with scattered showers. With some rain this will keep temperatures in the 50s for most of the day. Some Valley locations will hit 60 in the afternoon. A rather cool day with the cloud cover. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

