Former Duke Carter signs with Colts, joins 53-man roster

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison football star Ron’Dell Carter has a new home in the NFL.

Carter has signed with the Indianapolis Colts and been added to the team’s 53-man roster, the franchise announced Wednesday.

We have signed DE Ron’Dell Carter to the 53-man roster off of the Cowboys practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 30, 2020

Carter joins the Colts from the Dallas Cowboys where he was a member of the practice squad after signing with Dallas as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. Carter, who transferred to JMU from Rutgers, was a standout for the Dukes. He was the CAA Defensive Player of the Year and a Consensus FCS First Team All-American in 2019 when he racked up 66 tackles, 27.0 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.