Former Duke Carter signs with Colts, joins 53-man roster
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison football star Ron’Dell Carter has a new home in the NFL.
Carter has signed with the Indianapolis Colts and been added to the team’s 53-man roster, the franchise announced Wednesday.
Carter joins the Colts from the Dallas Cowboys where he was a member of the practice squad after signing with Dallas as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. Carter, who transferred to JMU from Rutgers, was a standout for the Dukes. He was the CAA Defensive Player of the Year and a Consensus FCS First Team All-American in 2019 when he racked up 66 tackles, 27.0 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries.
