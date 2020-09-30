Advertisement

Former Duke Carter signs with Colts, joins 53-man roster

Former James Madison football star Ron’Dell Carter has a new home in the NFL.
Former James Madison football star Ron’Dell Carter has a new home in the NFL.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison football star Ron’Dell Carter has a new home in the NFL.

Carter has signed with the Indianapolis Colts and been added to the team’s 53-man roster, the franchise announced Wednesday.

Carter joins the Colts from the Dallas Cowboys where he was a member of the practice squad after signing with Dallas as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. Carter, who transferred to JMU from Rutgers, was a standout for the Dukes. He was the CAA Defensive Player of the Year and a Consensus FCS First Team All-American in 2019 when he racked up 66 tackles, 27.0 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

CAA announces schedule format for spring 2021 football season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The Colonial Athletic Association has announced a schedule format for the spring 2021 football season.

Sports

Pendleton County finds opponent for Week 5

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The Pendleton County High School football team has found an opponent for Week 5 of the season.

News

East Rock's Nickel among nation's best

Updated: 23 hours ago
East Rock's Nickel among nation's best

Sports

East Rock’s Nickel among nation’s top recruits

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
When the high school basketball season gets underway later this year, college coaches at high-profile NCAA Division I programs will have their attention focused on Elkton, Virginia.

Latest News

Sports

All JMU teams resuming athletic activities

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
All of JMU’s 18 athletic programs have resumed athletic activities.

Sports

Timeout with TJ: Episode 14 - Paul Zazenski

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
In Episode 14 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by JMU men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski.

Sports

Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Sept. 29

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 14 - Paul Zazenski

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
Timeout with TJ: Episode 14 - Paul Zazenski

Sports

WVU to allow 25% capacity for home games starting Oct. 17

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
West Virginia University announced Monday evening it will allow 25% capacity for home football games at Milan Puskar Stadium beginning with WVU’s matchup against Kansas on October 17.

Sports

Hokies, ‘Hoos look to build off season-opening wins

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
It took longer than expected but both Virginia and Virginia Tech have gotten the 2020 season started.