Governor to provide resources for surveillance testing in higher education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office will be providing resources for surveillance testing on higher education.

The announcement was made during the Governor’s press conference Wednesday afternoon.

According to Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, they will be testing 10% of faculty, students and staff of each week.

This includes all public two and four year institutions.

Dr. Armstrong Tucker says this is part of the ongoing measures to keep campus communities safe with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say this will take the strain off of Health Departments when it comes to coronavirus testing.

Governor Justice also announced 35,000 tests are coming to W.Va. next month from the federal government.

He also says the state will get over 500,000 additional testing capabilities within the next three months.

