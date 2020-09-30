Advertisement

Governor to provide resources for surveillance testing in higher education

(STEVEN ROTSCH | Office of the Governor)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office will be providing resources for surveillance testing on higher education.

The announcement was made during the Governor’s press conference Wednesday afternoon.

According to Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, they will be testing 10% of faculty, students and staff of each week.

This includes all public two and four year institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Armstrong Tucker says this is part of the ongoing measures to keep campus communities safe with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say this will take the strain off of Health Departments when it comes to coronavirus testing.

Governor Justice also announced 35,000 tests are coming to W.Va. next month from the federal government.

He also says the state will get over 500,000 additional testing capabilities within the next three months.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

10 Virginia cities make top 20 list for rudest drivers

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
In new rude rankings by ‘Insurify’, 10 Virginia cities have made the top 20 list of rudest drivers. The city of Richmond was ranked number 16.

Politics

Kaine criticizes GOP senators for slow COVID response, fast SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Kaine says he will not vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court prior to election day.

Local

Lieutenant Roger Knott of HPD to retire Oct. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Harrisonburg Police Department Lieutenant Roger Knott will retire on Oct. 1 after over 30 years of service to the City of Harrisonburg.

State

Concerns emerge over allocation of COVID-19 testing at UVA, large percentage of resources goes to athletes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
There is much frustration over how COVID-19 testing is being allocated at the University of Virginia. The athletics department administered 1,168 tests over the last week with 945 of them coming straight from UVA Health and the rest from a third party.

Latest News

State

Virginia committee opposes ban on some rally control tactics

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A city council committee in Virginia’s capital has voted against a proposal that would ban police from using crowd control tactics.

State

Virginia House approves budget focused on police reforms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Denise Lavoie
The Virginia House of Delegates has approved a budget that includes funding for a host of criminal justice and police reforms amid national unrest over racial injustice and police brutality.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 755 on Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Wednesday, September 30, Virginia has had 148,271 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Round two of Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grants launched

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg Fire Department and JMU partnering to honor fallen firefighters

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Elkton hosting Autumn Days of October festival all month long

Updated: 8 hours ago