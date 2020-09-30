Advertisement

Harrisonburg Fire Department and JMU partnering to honor fallen firefighters

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department and James Madison University are partnering with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to “Light the Night” for fallen firefighters.

Over 100 firefighters died in the line of duty last year.

Every night throughout the week, JMU’s Wilson Hall and other area Harrisonburg buildings will be lit red to support local firefighters and honor those that lost their lives.

“It absolutely means everything to us because it helps our firefighters remember that they are critical parts of the community and that the community truly appreciates the sacrifices that they make everyday,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said.

Tobia also said they encourage the community to participate by lighting their homes with a red exterior light or candle.

There will be a national tribute to honor the firefighters who died in the last year Sunday morning at 10 a.m. More information can be found on firehero.org.

The festival is usually held the third weekend of Oct., but now will have some food and craft vendors every weekend in Oct. to reduce crowd sizes, but still support Elkton businesses.

The university’s class of 2024 brought 202 students to the Harrisonburg campus, which is the largest class EMU has seen in the past four years.

There is a radar outage across our area from the National Weather Service in Sterling. This is an equipment failure and is not expected to be resolved until around October 16th. While we will have some radar coverage, there will be challenges with exact location and intensity of rain until the outage is resolved. TUESDAY: Foggy, cool with showers for the evening. Most of the rain will be light to steady with just a few heavy pockets. Areas of dense fog with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Rain ends from west to east between midnight and about 3am. Fog overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s across our West Virginia locations. Upper 40s to low 50s for the Valley. TOTAL RAINFALL: Rainfall Tuesday between 1-2″ of rain and locally higher amounts. Creeks will still be rising overnight and early Wednesday so there may be some localized high water for areas where creeks were high before the rain started. WEDNESDAY: Fog early, temperatures rising into the upper 50s for the morning with skies clearing pretty quickly. Sunshine for the day and a really pleasant and comfortable afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s but it will be breezy at times. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The family of a former student at Petersburg High School who was sexually assaulted by her teacher has filed a lawsuit against the Grant County Board of Education. Back in August, Jonathan McNemar, a former teacher at Petersburg High School, was arrested on several counts for allegedly sexually assaulting a former student in 2018. JB Akers, the lawyer representing the family of the former student, told WHSV the lawsuit was filed last week. “This will hopefully give her like you said some closure," Akers said. "But also a sense that she was able to fight back, that she was not a victim.” Akers said the civil suit was filed against McNemar and the school division for not acting on warning signs the family said they discovered after McNemar was arrested. “People would reach out to them [the family] and say things they were aware of dating back to a couple of years," Akers said. "For example some things that were described to them as red flags to the school in terms of red flags that this teacher was engaged in.” He said the family was told one of those signs was how McNemar allegedly allowed his classroom to be an open space for students to see him individually. The lawyer said the family is worried others may have been assaulted as well. “This teacher apparently would allow the use of his classroom when there were no other students present as a hang out for other underage female students," Akers said. "That’s a place where he would let them come hang out individually when no one else was there.” At the end of August, the school division formally accepted McNemar’s resignation from his job Doug Lambert, division superintendent, said they have not yet received any notification of the lawsuit. “As of this moment, we have not been served any such legal action," Lambert said. "Through social media and other avenues, word has been made that such a complaint has been filed, and obviously, once we receive and review such complaint, an appropriate comment will be made.” McNemar’s criminal case has moved to the Grant County Circuit Court. The clerk’s office told WHSV the case is currently waiting for indictments before moving forward. The next Grand Jury in Grant County will meet on Nov. 5. If indicted McNemar will be arraigned on Nov. 9.

The Harrisonburg Police Department announced it became officially accredited by the Executive Board of the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission or VLEPSC. “It is my great pleasure to announce that after countless hours of hard work and team effort, the Harrisonburg Police Department is approved for Accreditation during this morning’s Accreditation Commission Board hearing,” said HPD’s Interim Chief of Police Gabriel Camacho, in a press release issued on Tuesday night. According to the agency, the accreditation provides a framework to ensure accountability by the department as well as protect Harrisonburg officers by reducing liability. The goal of the VLEPSC is to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of law enforcement agencies throughout Virginia. The commission is made up of the Virginia Sheriff’s Association, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.