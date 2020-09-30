Harrisonburg Fire Department and JMU partnering to honor fallen firefighters

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department and James Madison University are partnering with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to “Light the Night” for fallen firefighters.

Over 100 firefighters died in the line of duty last year.

Every night throughout the week, JMU’s Wilson Hall and other area Harrisonburg buildings will be lit red to support local firefighters and honor those that lost their lives.

“It absolutely means everything to us because it helps our firefighters remember that they are critical parts of the community and that the community truly appreciates the sacrifices that they make everyday,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said.

Tobia also said they encourage the community to participate by lighting their homes with a red exterior light or candle.

There will be a national tribute to honor the firefighters who died in the last year Sunday morning at 10 a.m. More information can be found on firehero.org.

