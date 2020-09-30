Harrisonburg police announce accreditation achievement

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department announced it became officially accredited by the Executive Board of the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission or VLEPSC.

“It is my great pleasure to announce that after countless hours of hard work and team effort, the Harrisonburg Police Department is approved for Accreditation during this morning’s Accreditation Commission Board hearing,” said HPD’s Interim Chief of Police Gabriel Camacho, in a press release issued on Tuesday night.

According to the agency, the accreditation provides a framework to ensure accountability by the department as well as protect Harrisonburg officers by reducing liability.

The goal of the VLEPSC is to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of law enforcement agencies throughout Virginia. The commission is made up of the Virginia Sheriff’s Association, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

