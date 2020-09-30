Harrisonburg’s Stonewall Jackson Inn officially changes name

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A local bed & breakfast has officially changed its name from Stonewall Jackson Inn to the Friendly City Inn.

The owners shared the news on their Facebook page Wednesday morning, saying they fell in love with Harrisonburg because “it truly is the Friendly City,” and they wanted a name that reflected it.

The new flower logo is designed by Jeff Guinn at “The Mark-It.”

The names of the rooms and suites have also been changed. The new sign was put up Wednesday and the blue tape will hold the new letters in place for 24 hours.

