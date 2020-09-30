JMU professor reacts to last night’s presidential debate

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — President Trump and Joe Biden debated over topics like the economy, race in America, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday night.

Now, many are left trying to make sense of it all. JMU political science professor Dr. Bob Roberts said what happened was expected.

“The blame goes on the president of the commission for not enforcing their own rule, and if you can’t enforce your own rules, then there is no reason to have a debate,” said Roberts.

Roberts also said with the debate looked more like a free-for-all than a formal structure, and it gives the United States a bad look.

“There’s no reason why we have to have these. I’m not sure what purpose they serve because they’re not informative and don’t tell us anything,” said Roberts.

Roberts says he believes that with so much early voting, the next two debates become more meaningless since many have already made their decision.

“There’s no reason to do what they did. I mean it was ridiculous for that to go on for an hour and a half. It did irreputable damage to the reputation of the country. It didn’t contribute anything to our understanding of the candidates,” said Roberts.

Before a debate, both sides make rules to be enforced on how the debate is run. Roberts said the enforcement of those rules was not present last night.

“They should be absolutely clear and there’s no reason to have these debates anymore unless they tell him [President Trump] if you do this again, we’re stopping the debate and we are shutting it down,” said Roberts.

