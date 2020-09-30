Lieutenant Roger Knott of HPD to retire Oct. 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Police Department Lieutenant Roger Knott will retire on Oct. 1 after over 30 years of service to the City of Harrisonburg.

According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department, Knott started at HPD in 1990 and worked in many different assignments, including a patrol officer, narcotics detective, general investigator, negotiations team, SWAAT team, administrative supervisor, patrol supervisor, investigations supervisor and interim captain.

Knott plans to enjoy his retirement and will be a staff member at the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy, the regional police academy that serves the Shenandoah Valley.

“I have grown to have a great amount of respect for Roger, not solely because of his various assignments but because of his dedication, passion and exceptional work ethic," said Interim Police Chief Gabriel Comacho in the press release. “Roger is an individual who does the right things because it must be done, that comes across genuine and in his character.”

