Many Virginians take advantage of early voting

The Director of Elections in Waynesboro said on average about 100 people come vote in person each day.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Many Virginians are taking the initiative to vote early this year in-person or mail-in their ballot to make sure it is counted.

Lisa Jeffers, the Director of Elections in Waynesboro, said about 23 percent of registered voters have cast their ballot.

In terms of mail-in voting, Jeffers says that number has more than tripled compared to the entirety of last year’s election.

“Voted absentee ballots have to be postmarked on or before November 3rd and received by our office by noon on November 6,” said Jeffers.

Jeffers also said ballots are not counted until Election Day. Ballots that arrive shortly after Election Day are counted when received.

