Advertisement

Marine jet crashes after mid-air collision in California

A pilot was being treated after a F-35B jet collided with a Lockheed Martin KC-130J tanker during a refueling operation in a remote desert area of Southern California.
A pilot was being treated after a F-35B jet collided with a Lockheed Martin KC-130J tanker during a refueling operation in a remote desert area of Southern California.(Source: KESQ via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A Marine Corps fighter jet collided in mid-air with another plane during a refueling operation in a remote desert area of Southern California Tuesday afternoon. But the pilot ejected and the other aircraft landed safely, the military said.

The F-35B jet collided with a Lockheed Martin KC-130J tanker around 4 p.m., according to a statement from the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in nearby Arizona.

The jet pilot “ejected successfully and is currently being treated,” the statement said. It didn’t provide other details.

The other plane reportedly had eight crew members on board. None were injured.

The F-35B is a single-seat combat aircraft that can take off and land conventionally and vertically. That plane crashed near the Salton Sea, an inland lake about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego.

The four-engine turboprop tanker landed in Thermal, a small desert city in Riverside County about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego.

Photos from the scene posted online by KMIR show a military plane on its belly in a farm field near Thermal Airport.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the planes were on a routine mission or a training exercise.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Manager: Singer-songwriter Mac Davis dead at 78

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KCBD Staff
Davis found success as a songwriter, writing songs for stars like Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, in addition to roles on television, film and on the stage.

National

NBA YoungBoy ‘not guilty,’ attorneys say, following arrest of 16 on drug, gun charges

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Police say a total of 16 people were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 28.

National

2 dead, 1 hurt in Oregon hostage incident; suspect also killed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff's office says no deputies were hurt and there's no reason to believe there's further danger to the community.

National Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Latest News

National Politics

Hall, Franklin head to runoff for rest of John Lewis' term

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters will be called back to the polls for the Dec. 1 runoff, deciding whether Kwanza Hall or Robert Franklin will get only a month in Congress representing the Atlanta-centered district.

News

Here is your overnight forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
There is a radar outage across our area from the National Weather Service in Sterling. This is an equipment failure and is not expected to be resolved until around October 16th. While we will have some radar coverage, there will be challenges with exact location and intensity of rain until the outage is resolved. TUESDAY: Foggy, cool with showers for the evening. Most of the rain will be light to steady with just a few heavy pockets. Areas of dense fog with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Rain ends from west to east between midnight and about 3am. Fog overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s across our West Virginia locations. Upper 40s to low 50s for the Valley. TOTAL RAINFALL: Rainfall Tuesday between 1-2″ of rain and locally higher amounts. Creeks will still be rising overnight and early Wednesday so there may be some localized high water for areas where creeks were high before the rain started. WEDNESDAY: Fog early, temperatures rising into the upper 50s for the morning with skies clearing pretty quickly. Sunshine for the day and a really pleasant and comfortable afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s but it will be breezy at times. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

News

Civil suit filed against Grant County Schools after former teacher allegedly sexual assaulted studen

Updated: 3 hours ago
The family of a former student at Petersburg High School who was sexually assaulted by her teacher has filed a lawsuit against the Grant County Board of Education. Back in August, Jonathan McNemar, a former teacher at Petersburg High School, was arrested on several counts for allegedly sexually assaulting a former student in 2018. JB Akers, the lawyer representing the family of the former student, told WHSV the lawsuit was filed last week. “This will hopefully give her like you said some closure," Akers said. "But also a sense that she was able to fight back, that she was not a victim.” Akers said the civil suit was filed against McNemar and the school division for not acting on warning signs the family said they discovered after McNemar was arrested. “People would reach out to them [the family] and say things they were aware of dating back to a couple of years," Akers said. "For example some things that were described to them as red flags to the school in terms of red flags that this teacher was engaged in.” He said the family was told one of those signs was how McNemar allegedly allowed his classroom to be an open space for students to see him individually. The lawyer said the family is worried others may have been assaulted as well. “This teacher apparently would allow the use of his classroom when there were no other students present as a hang out for other underage female students," Akers said. "That’s a place where he would let them come hang out individually when no one else was there.” At the end of August, the school division formally accepted McNemar’s resignation from his job Doug Lambert, division superintendent, said they have not yet received any notification of the lawsuit. “As of this moment, we have not been served any such legal action," Lambert said. "Through social media and other avenues, word has been made that such a complaint has been filed, and obviously, once we receive and review such complaint, an appropriate comment will be made.” McNemar’s criminal case has moved to the Grant County Circuit Court. The clerk’s office told WHSV the case is currently waiting for indictments before moving forward. The next Grand Jury in Grant County will meet on Nov. 5. If indicted McNemar will be arraigned on Nov. 9.

News

Harrisonburg police announce accreditation achievement

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Harrisonburg Police Department announced it became officially accredited by the Executive Board of the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission or VLEPSC. “It is my great pleasure to announce that after countless hours of hard work and team effort, the Harrisonburg Police Department is approved for Accreditation during this morning’s Accreditation Commission Board hearing,” said HPD’s Interim Chief of Police Gabriel Camacho, in a press release issued on Tuesday night. According to the agency, the accreditation provides a framework to ensure accountability by the department as well as protect Harrisonburg officers by reducing liability. The goal of the VLEPSC is to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of law enforcement agencies throughout Virginia. The commission is made up of the Virginia Sheriff’s Association, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

News

Pendleton County schools looking to expand area’s broadband internet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Pendleton County school district has undergone some difficulties with its virtual learning.

News

Pendleton County schools looking to expand area’s broadband internet

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Pendleton County school district has undergone some difficulties with its virtual learning. Roughly 20% of students in the district are learning virtually, but there have been challenges early on in that area, specifically with broadband internet. The online learning platform used is run by the West Virginia Department of Education to help teachers, instead of having them provide in-person and virtual instruction. Superintendent Charles Hedrick says issues have come up with the virtual school, like the lack of broadband internet, but staff are working to bridge that gap. “We have very limited broadband and that’s been very challenging for us,” Hedrick said. “Even though students may have internet access, they really don’t have an unlimited broadband service that will allow them to download lots of material and do those things. The broadband access has been one of the most difficult things for our virtual students.” He also said having broadband internet should be just like having electricity in your house. For that reason, he’s encouraging families to talk to elected officials about expanding the broadband internet in their community.