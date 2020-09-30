Officials rule early Sept. Waynesboro house fire accidental in nature

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Officials have ruled that the cause of a house fire that occurred on September 9 on Southfork Drive in Waynesboro was accidental in nature.

According to a press release from the City of Waynesboro, the Waynesboro Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire near River Run Circle. The first engine arrived at approximately 3:57 a.m. and reported extensive fire throughout a single-family home.

Officials say that at the time of the fire, there were four people living in the home. One person did not survive and a second person was transported to VCU with serious burns.

According to the press release, the home was “a total loss.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.