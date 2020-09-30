Advertisement

Pendleton County finds opponent for Week 5

The Pendleton County High School football team has found an opponent for Week 5 of the season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Pendleton County High School football team has found an opponent for Week 5 of the season.

The Wildcats will play Cameron at Monarch Stadium in Moundsville Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. Pendleton County head coach Zac Smith confirmed the schedule change to WHSV Tuesday night. It was first reported by Rob Metzger of WTOV9-NEWS9.

Pendleton County was scheduled to play Tucker County Friday night at home but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Tucker County program.

