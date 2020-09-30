Pendleton County schools looking to expand area’s broadband internet

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Pendleton County school district has undergone some difficulties with its virtual learning.

Roughly 20% of students in the district are learning virtually, but there have been challenges early on in that area, specifically with broadband internet.

The online learning platform used is run by the West Virginia Department of Education to help teachers, instead of having them provide in-person and virtual instruction.

Superintendent Charles Hedrick says issues have come up with the virtual school, like the lack of broadband internet, but staff are working to bridge that gap.

“We have very limited broadband and that’s been very challenging for us,” Hedrick said. “Even though students may have internet access, they really don’t have an unlimited broadband service that will allow them to download lots of material and do those things. The broadband access has been one of the most difficult things for our virtual students.”

He also said having broadband internet should be just like having electricity in your house.

For that reason, he’s encouraging families to talk to elected officials about expanding the broadband internet in their community.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.