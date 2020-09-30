Advertisement

Transportation Survey to guide projects in the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area

Staunton
Staunton(whsv)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for community input on a variety of proposed transportation projects in the area.

“We ask our residents what their transportation needs are. Do they have the ability to get to where they need to go? What would they like to see more of?” Ann Cundy, Director of Transportation for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, said.

They use that information to come up with a list of transportation projects that can potentially get funded to be constructed in the future.

One project would allow for more bike paths and sidewalks along Greenville Ave. in Staunton. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission said it is important the community weighs in on these ideas to make sure they’re meeting community needs.

“Whether that’s driving your car, taking the bus, walking, riding a bike, not sitting in traffic, knowing you can get there safely, these are things that people really think about when they decide where they want to live,” Cundy said. "So, it’s critical that when we are investing limited public dollars in these projects that we confirm with our residents the projects are going to meet their needs.

Other projects include widening roads and adding shared-use paths and sidewalks to make transportation safer in places like Rosser Ave. in Waynesboro.

“Population growth, job growth... That creates trips. People going and coming to work and shopping, so we made sure that if there were going any segments of roadway that were going to be stressed because of that, that we addressed that if needed,” Cundy said.

CSPDC is making sure that improvements to I-81 are also included in the long-range transportation plan.

The survey will be available for the entire month of October.

