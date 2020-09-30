Advertisement

Waynesboro theatre debuting first musical since pandemic started

Mary Elam and Jacob Duvall Early star in a Wayne Theatre production of "Daddy Long Legs."
Mary Elam and Jacob Duvall Early star in a Wayne Theatre production of "Daddy Long Legs."(NBC29)
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - This weekend in Waynesboro, the Wayne Theatre is debuting its first musical since the start of the pandemic.

Musical Director Matthew Stephens describes the two-person show “Daddy Long Legs” as “You’ve Got Mail” set in the 1890s. It’s entirely correspondence-based lending itself to social distancing.

It also features live musical accompaniment with a cello, guitar, and piano. Stephens says it’s live theatre performed in a socially responsible way.

“I think people miss being in the room together, experiencing live theatre,” said Stephens. “I think that at our core as humans we want connection and we love storytelling. That’s who we are as a species. And, you know if we can provide that experience I think we absolutely must.”

Tickets are available for socially-distanced seating on Saturday, October 3 at 7 P.M. and Sunday, October 4 at 3 P.M. at the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro. They are available for purchase online.

A video-on-demand option will be available after “Daddy Long Legs” has been performed live.

