Waynesboro’s Jennifer Lewis donates to Wigs for Kids

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Jennifer Lewis donated her locks to Wigs For Kids for the fifth time on Wednesday.

With some help from salon owner Ashton Cook and The Madee Project board member, Sylvia Almarode, Lewis was able to cut 12 inches of hair for the organization.

“I got into donating hair because I really wanted to find a way to support these causes, but I really did not have the money to financially give,” Lewis explained.

Lewis said she grows her hair out just to donate it.

Lewis' third time donating to Wigs For Kids (Credit Jennifer Lewis and WHSV)

“I’ll forever be donating my hair. Like I said, it is something easy to do. It’s hair from your body that you can donate and just change a kids life,” she said.

While making the donation, Lewis wanted to bring awareness to local organizations such as The Madee Project.

“As a teacher, I’ve taught children with cancer that have lost their hair,” Almarode explained. “I understand how heartbreaking it is to lose hair and how important it is to have this type of donation, it’s wonderful.”

Lewis’ hair will be combined with other donations to make a wig. More information on The Madee Project can be found here.

