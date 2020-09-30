Advertisement

Waynesboro’s Jennifer Lewis donates to Wigs for Kids

Sylvia Almarode, Jennifer Lewis and Ashton Cook
Sylvia Almarode, Jennifer Lewis and Ashton Cook(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Jennifer Lewis donated her locks to Wigs For Kids for the fifth time on Wednesday.

With some help from salon owner Ashton Cook and The Madee Project board member, Sylvia Almarode, Lewis was able to cut 12 inches of hair for the organization.

“I got into donating hair because I really wanted to find a way to support these causes, but I really did not have the money to financially give,” Lewis explained.

Lewis said she grows her hair out just to donate it.

Lewis' third time donating to Wigs For Kids
Lewis' third time donating to Wigs For Kids(Credit Jennifer Lewis and WHSV)

“I’ll forever be donating my hair. Like I said, it is something easy to do. It’s hair from your body that you can donate and just change a kids life,” she said.

While making the donation, Lewis wanted to bring awareness to local organizations such as The Madee Project.

“As a teacher, I’ve taught children with cancer that have lost their hair,” Almarode explained. “I understand how heartbreaking it is to lose hair and how important it is to have this type of donation, it’s wonderful.”

Lewis’ hair will be combined with other donations to make a wig. More information on The Madee Project can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Road reopens after ‘emergency situation’ in Rockingham County

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
A road is closed in Rockingham County because of an emergency situation.

News

VHSL School of the Week: East Rockingham

Updated: 46 minutes ago
VHSL School of the Week: East Rockingham

News

CAA announces schedule format for 2021 spring season

Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAA announces schedule format for 2021 spring season

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Latest News

Politics

Ballot Boxes installed at Staunton City Hall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Staunton's ballot drop box is accepting ballots until 7 p.m. on election day and under surveillance, 24/7.

Politics

Many Virginians take advantage of early voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Many Virginians are taking the initiative to vote early this year in-person or mail-in their ballot to make sure it is counted.

Politics

JMU professor reacts to last night’s presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
President Trump and Joe Biden debated over topics like the economy, race in America, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday night.

Politics

W. Va. Secretary of State denies President’s claims on voter fraud

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
West Virginia leaders reject claims from President Trump during Tuesday night's debate regarding West Virginia mail carriers selling election ballots.

Local

JMU works to address budget shortfall, possible furloughs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
James Madison University is working to address a multi-million dollar budget shortfall, and leadership may consider temporary salary reductions or furloughs for some employees.

Local

Center at UVA School of Nursing compiling history of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
A center at the University of Virginia School of Nursing dedicated to the preservation and study of nursing history is documenting the history we’re currently living.