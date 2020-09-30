Advertisement

W. Va. Secretary of State denies President’s claims on voter fraud

Cooper told investigators he changed the ballot applications as a joke.
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PENDLETON COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — After Tuesday night’s Presidential Debate, officials in West Virginia are rejecting some of the statements President Donald Trump made about mail-in ballots for this upcoming election.

During the debate, President Trump made a statement regarding mail-carriers in West Virginia selling election ballots.

Mac Warner, Secretary of State, said Wednesday morning that this is not true, and he has not received any reports about selling ballots in the mountain state.

In a press release sent to WHSV, Warner said he wanted to make it clear that earlier this year, a Pendleton County mail-carrier was found to have tampered with voting applications, not actual ballots.

In July, the carrier, Thomas Cooper, plead guilty to the charges and is scheduled for sentencing on Friday, Dec. 4 at the Northern U.S. District Court of West Virginia in Elkins.

“The timely prosecution of election fraud in the 2020 Primary election cycle in West Virginia shows that we take election fraud seriously, that the system we have in place works well. Voters should be confident that this election will be safe, secure and fair,” said Secretary Warner.

Democratic U.S Senator, Joe Munchin, also expressed his frustration with the President’s remarks and said it was wrong for the president to mislead Americans.

In a tweet, Munchin explained what happened in Pendleton County and said‚ "To suggest anything different is just not true and an attempt to undermine Americans’ faith in our Democratic process and disparage West Virginia is wrong.

Both officials urged voters to continue voting by mail or in-person.

Altering ballots is a felony punishable with up to five years in prison and a $20,000 fine in the state of West Virginia.

