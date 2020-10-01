Adoption process adapts during COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Social Services has adapted to the pandemic by virtually connecting children to prospective foster and adoptive parents.

The pandemic has forced them to reinvent many of their practices but has allowed them more flexibility in connecting families across the state.

Lauren Wimer is the senior family specialist and foster parent trainer and recruiter for Valley Social Services. She said adoptions have been going steady since the pandemic began.

“The work that we are doing, the families that we are bringing in, the kids we are trying to match with families and different things. We have been able to make some connections with children and finding their forever families, to be able to start processing adoptions,” Wimer explained.

Wimer said finding families to adopt children from their own communities is most important.

“They’ve experienced trauma, which is what got us involved in the first place. They have trauma when they come into foster care. It just increases their trauma even more, when they can’t be placed in their own community,” Wimer said.

For more information on how to adopt or foster a child in the Shenandoah Valley, click here.

