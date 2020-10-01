Business as usual at SHD as major airlines around the country furlough employees

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — Back in March, the CARES Act provided substantial support to airlines' payroll expenses so they could avoid major furloughs. Now that funding for the Payroll Support Program has expired, major airlines have had to furlough thousands of employees.

At Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, officials said that they were not affected by the expiration.

“Fortunately we have been able to still maintain most of our service that we had pre-COVID and we still have the connectivity in both of Chicago’s hubs in united and Dulles, but we are going to see going forward how that affects things beyond the hub,” said Greg Campbell, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.

Campbell said nationwide airlines are seeing about 35 percent of the travel they would normally see this time of year, including SHD.

He also mentioned that amid the pandemic the airline has been able to maintain most of its service from before the start of the pandemic.

“Most of our service, you know we still have 2/3s of what we had going into COVID,” Campbell explained.

Campbell said for now, it’s business as usual at SHD.

