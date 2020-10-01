Cemetery dedicated at Rockingham Park

ROCKINGHAM, COUNTY Va. (WHSV) - Back in 2015, Rockingham County acquired land from former farmers to build Rockingham Park.

While surveying the land, the county discovered tombstones that were hard to find as some of the former owners had farmed on it. This delayed the building process of the park. As they investigated the history behind what they found, it turns out some of the tombstones were from people who owned the land in the past few centuries.

The county searched to get more information and decided to make the tombstones a part of the park. On Thursday, a brief ceremony was held to dedicate the cemetery.

“We felt like out of respect for those families that it would be proper to keep the remains on site if we could. Where they were in that farm area, you wouldn’t have noticed it except for the couple tombstones against the fence row,” said Stephen King, Rockingham County administrator.

“We saved all the tombstone remains we could find. Three of them have actual names on them and they are displayed here in this new configuration and then we created markers for all the others. There were 37 total,” said King.

The county found some information from a descendant of the family who happens to live right across the street.

