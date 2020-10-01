Cracked Pillar faces mask complaints

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Cracked Pillar in Bridgewater is celebrating Oktoberfest in a new, socially distanced way, following CDC guidelines. But there have been some unhappy customers.

Owner Patti Landes says some customers have refused to wear masks. “I’ve actually been cussed out, I’ve had a couple’s teenage sons flip me off, I mean there’s things that I just think ‘I can’t believe people are doing this, I’m almost 60 years old and I really don’t want to be treated like that.’”

Meanwhile, the restaurant has also been reported to the health department under the false claim that servers have not been wearing masks.

“We had been inspected, full inspections four times," Landes says. "Four complete inspections within about 28 days, which is over the top. We have been scored a hundred percent every time we get inspected, and it’s very frustrating that someone feels it necessary to report us.”

She says they are trying to follow rules and be safe while still allowing normalcy despite having to cancel some traditions like the “Stein Heisting Competition.”

