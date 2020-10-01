Dept. of Historic Resources announces preservation grants to protect 610 acres

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The grants from this year’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund will protect more than 610 acres, including acreage associated with the Revolutionary War, in addition to Civil War battlefields and the actions of U.S. Colored Troops.

The Department of Historic Resources announced the grants on Thursday with a press release.

The press release says that the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund (VBPF) will be awarded grants to four organizations: the American Battlefield Trust, the Capital Region Land Conservancy, the Great Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation and the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.

The grants will be used to leverage private matching donations to preserve land tracts associated with six Civil War battlefields and the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Great Bridge.

Those six Civil War battlefields include Cedar Creek, Deep Bottom, Fisher’s Hill, Port Republic, Williamsburg and New Market Heights.

The press release says that in accordance with VBPF stipulations, organizations that receive the grants must donate an easement to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources on any acreage acquired with the state grants.

Locally, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation combined grants of $606,466 to purchase lands associated with three battles: $100,000 toward the purchase of 120 acres in Shenandoah County associated with the Battle of Fisher’s Hill, and $206,466 toward the purchase of 107 acres in Rockingham County associated with the Battle of Port Republic.

The remaining $300,000 will go towards the purchase of 72 acres in Warren County associated with the Battle of Cedar Creek.

