FAFSA application opens for college financial aid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, is now open for college students.

During these tough economic times, students heading to college may need financial aid now more than ever.

Since so many college students are expected to apply and the FAFSA federal aid money, the money is given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

There’s about $150 billion out there in federal aid which comes in loans, grants and even work-study programs.

But the battle to get that financial aid could be more competitive than ever, because of the economic fallout due to COVID-19.

You can head to the FAFSA government website to fill it out or through the FAFSA app. You will need your tax information from 2019.

