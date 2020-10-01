Fall foliage update: October 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall foliage season has arrived and it is shaping up to be one of the best years in quite some time. While we’re still several days away from peak across the highest spots and typical first to peak spots in West Virginia, Spruce Knob should be peaking this weekend.

WEST VIRGINIA: Spruce Knob is the highest point in West Virginia at 4,863. If you’ve never been, it’s a beautiful drive there. There’s a short trail around the observation deck and another easy trail at Spruce Knob lake. The best color is at the top and on the west side.

A local mountain photographer has suggested a drive to Gaudineer Knob. This is northwest of Durbin (you can almost take Rt. 250 the whole way there). It’s a beautiful drive and at the top there’s an easy scenic trail loop that’s less than a 0.5 miles.

Color is going to be pretty high this weekend across the highest elevations of Tucker, Pocahontas, and Randolph county but peak in many of these spots will likely be the middle of next week. If you can’t get up to these areas until the 2nd weekend in October, color should still be fantastic contingent that we don’t see strong winds in the next two weeks. Depending on where you live it may be a bit far, but you can’t go wrong with a drive on the Highland Scenic highway, or Rt 150 in the Monongahela National Forest.

In that same area, Snowshoe Mountain is reporting very high color and the leaf change is coming along nicely. Don’t forget to check out the scenic chair lift to really enhance your view. The color will be great here for the next 10 days at least.

Dolly Sods is stunning right now with the fiery red blueberry bushes nestled among the one-sided spruce trees.

Canaan Valley and Blackwater Falls state park areas are starting to really see an increase in color and this will be a fantastic spot this weekend. Likely most spots here peaking into the middle of next week. The second weekend of October will be just fine if you can’t make it until then. Canaan Valley resort also has a scenic chair lift to take in all the spectacular fall colors.

On the western side of #DollySods Wilderness is Rocky Ridge Trail and grand views of Canaan Valley, West Virginia. #Fall foliage is looking great for the first two weekends of October. @dougkammerer

This picture was taken 9/28/2020.#gettuckered #almostheaven pic.twitter.com/GQfRJssQs2 — TuckerCounty_WV (@TuckerCounty_WV) September 30, 2020

VIRGINIA: Highland county is starting to show some really great color so you will see very high color across Allegheny mountain this weekend, but most areas may not peak until closer to the second weekend in October. Of course everything depends on the weather. With the cooler temperatures over the next several days, this may speed up the color change.

Elsewhere in Virginia on the Blue Ridge and Skyline drive the color is just starting. Typical peak is around mid-October to about the 22nd. We should be right on schedule.

A reminder that these areas all may be busier than usual because of the pandemic. More people are getting outside and exploring the mountains and wilderness areas because of the pandemic. Allow extra time for traffic on mountain roads, take it slow and also keep an eye out for wildlife. There’s no need to be in a rush to take in the refreshing mountain air and stunning views.

If you want to send in your beautiful fall photos, you can do so here:

Tips: Make sure the photo is in landscape mode, not vertical. Wide scenic views are best, not individual trees. Make sure to put the location.

Here is a look at estimated peak dates. This is always dependant on weather

Foliage peak is dependant on the weather (WHSV)

