First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures on the way for the weekend

(WHSV) - A cold front will cross the area late in the day today, bringing with it cooler temperatures for the weekend. Another cold front will approach the area early next week.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Increasing clouds and warm as a cold front crosses later in the day, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon.

Mostly clear and cool for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s. More cloud cover likely east of I-81. A few isolated showers for the evening and overnight for locations east of 81 and closer to the Blue Ridge mountains. Better chance of staying clear across the West Virginia locations. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

A few isolated showers can't be ruled out later this afternoon through the night, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy and feeling cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s for our West Virginia and mountain locations. For the Valley into the low to mid 60s.

Cooling quickly for the evening with temperatures slipping into the 50s as skies start to clear out. Cold overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Any frost should be confined to our West Virginia mountain locations and across the Alleghenies. If the Valley were to see any frost it would be in low spots closer to Shenandoah mountain.

A second cold front for the end of the week will lead to a crisp fall weekend. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. A cool but pleasant fall day. Lows in the upper 30s for West Virginia, low to mid 40s for the Valley. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia Allegheny mountains.

SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and still on the cooler side. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers at any point in the day. With the activity, temperatures will stay in the 60s for the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

