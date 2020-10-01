Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures on the way for the weekend

Today's forecast.
Today's forecast.(WHSV)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - A cold front will cross the area late in the day today, bringing with it cooler temperatures for the weekend. Another cold front will approach the area early next week.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Increasing clouds and warm as a cold front crosses later in the day, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon.

Mostly clear and cool for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s. More cloud cover likely east of I-81. A few isolated showers for the evening and overnight for locations east of 81 and closer to the Blue Ridge mountains. Better chance of staying clear across the West Virginia locations. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

A few isolated showers can't be ruled out later this afternoon through the night, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge.
A few isolated showers can't be ruled out later this afternoon through the night, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge.(WHSV)

FRIDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy and feeling cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s for our West Virginia and mountain locations. For the Valley into the low to mid 60s.

Cooling quickly for the evening with temperatures slipping into the 50s as skies start to clear out. Cold overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Any frost should be confined to our West Virginia mountain locations and across the Alleghenies. If the Valley were to see any frost it would be in low spots closer to Shenandoah mountain.

A second cold front for the end of the week will lead to a crisp fall weekend.
A second cold front for the end of the week will lead to a crisp fall weekend.(WHSV)

SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. A cool but pleasant fall day. Lows in the upper 30s for West Virginia, low to mid 40s for the Valley. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia Allegheny mountains.

SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and still on the cooler side. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers at any point in the day. With the activity, temperatures will stay in the 60s for the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cooler temperatures on the way

Updated: 6 hours ago
A quiet day with plenty of sunshine behind the cold front, rather breezy though. Another cold front will cross the area late in the day on Thursday, bringing with it cooler temperatures for the weekend. Plenty of sunshine though with high pressure in control. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasantly warm and comfortable for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s but it will be breezy at times. A pleasant evening ahead with temperatures falling into the 50s, cooling off rather quickly. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the low 40s for our West Virginia locations. Clouds build in across the Allegheny mountains and there will be a few spotty showers west of Rt. 220. Clear for the Valley, lows in the mid to upper 40s. A little patchy fog is possible especially across the West Virginia mountains. THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and warm, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Clouds increase for the afternoon as a cold front crosses to the east. Mostly clear and cool for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s. More cloud cover likely east of I-81. A few isolated showers overnight for locations east of 81 and closer to the Blue Ridge mountains. Elsewhere clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. FRIDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sunshine and feeling cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s for our West Virginia and mountain locations. For the Valley into the low to mid 60s. Cooling quickly for the evening with temperatures slipping into the 50s as skies start to clear out. Cold overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Any frost should be confined to our West Virginia mountain locations and across the Alleghenies. If the Valley were to see any frost it would be in low spots closer to Shenandoah mountain.SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. A cool but pleasant fall day. Lows in the upper 30s for West Virginia, low to mid 40s for the Valley. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia Allegheny mountains. SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. Increasing clouds for the day and still on the cooler side. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. MONDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy for the day with scattered showers. With some rain this will keep temperatures in the 50s for most of the day. Some Valley locations will hit 60 in the afternoon. A rather cool day with the cloud cover. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Weather

Fall foliage could be the best in years, according to Virginia Tech tree expert

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
This year's colors could be the best in years. Here's how weather and nature work together for the annual color transformation.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

Forecast

Morning weather 9-30-2020

Updated: 23 hours ago

Latest News

News

Here is your overnight forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
There is a radar outage across our area from the National Weather Service in Sterling. This is an equipment failure and is not expected to be resolved until around October 16th. While we will have some radar coverage, there will be challenges with exact location and intensity of rain until the outage is resolved. TUESDAY: Foggy, cool with showers for the evening. Most of the rain will be light to steady with just a few heavy pockets. Areas of dense fog with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Rain ends from west to east between midnight and about 3am. Fog overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s across our West Virginia locations. Upper 40s to low 50s for the Valley. TOTAL RAINFALL: Rainfall Tuesday between 1-2″ of rain and locally higher amounts. Creeks will still be rising overnight and early Wednesday so there may be some localized high water for areas where creeks were high before the rain started. WEDNESDAY: Fog early, temperatures rising into the upper 50s for the morning with skies clearing pretty quickly. Sunshine for the day and a really pleasant and comfortable afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s but it will be breezy at times. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT

Forecast

Morning weather 9-29-2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT

News

Rain on the way and cooler temperatures to follow

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
There is a radar outage across our area from the National Weather Service in Sterling. This is an equipment failure and is not expected to be resolved until around October 16th. While we will have some radar coverage, there will be challenges with exact location and intensity of rain until the outage is resolved. MONDAY: Low clouds and fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley. Areas of fog and low clouds continue into early Tuesday. TUESDAY: Starting out the day with patchy fog and a few on and off spotty showers, morning temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy with rain coverage and intensity increasing by late morning to early afternoon. Highs will be around noon, in the mid to upper 60s. We may have a few spots that reach 70 but that will be short lived. Waves of rain for the day, heavy at times. That will keep temperatures in the afternoon in the low to mid 60s so it will be cool for the afternoon and evening. Heaviest rain by late afternoon and evening. This will continue for most of the overnight hours. Likely starting to taper off after about 2 am Wednesday morning. Fog overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s. TOTAL RAINFALL: Rainfall Tuesday between 1-2″ of rain and locally higher amounts. Widespread flooding is not expected but there may be some localized flooding with some creeks running high and some flood prone, poor drainage areas.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog early, temperatures rising into the upper 50s for the morning with skies clearing pretty quickly. Sunshine for the afternoon but a bit cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s. THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s. FRIDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy and feeling cool for the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Any frost should be confined to our West Virginia mountain locations. SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia locations and more isolated for the Valley. SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. Partly cloudy for the day and still on the cooler side. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the low mid 40s.

News

First Alert Forecast: Rain on the way and cooler temperatures to follow

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
(WHSV) - There is a radar outage across our area from the National Weather Service in Sterling. This is an equipment failure and is not expected to be resolved until around October 16th. While we will have some radar coverage, there will be challenges with exact location and intensity of rain until the outage is resolved. MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy this evening with a few spotty or isolated showers. Temperatures in the evening will be comfortable and in the 70s. (60s where we had rain). Turning cloudy overnight but staying rather mild. Low clouds and fog overnight, Lows in the mid to upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley. TUESDAY: Starting out the day with patchy fog and a few on and off spotty showers, morning temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy with rain coverage and intensity increasing by late morning to early afternoon. Highs will be around noon, in the mid to upper 60s. We may have a few spots that reach 70 but that will be short lived. Waves of rain for the day, heavy at times. That will keep temperatures in the afternoon in the low to mid 60s so it will be cool for the afternoon and evening. Heaviest rain by late afternoon and evening. This will continue for most of the overnight hours. Likely starting to taper off after about 2 am Wednesday morning. Fog overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s. TOTAL RAINFALL: Rainfall Tuesday between 1-2″ of rain and locally higher amounts. Widespread flooding is not expected but there may be some localized flooding with some creeks running high and some flood prone, poor drainage areas.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog early, temperatures rising into the upper 50s for the morning with skies clearing pretty quickly. Sunshine for the afternoon but a bit cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s. THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s. FRIDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy and feeling cool for the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Any frost should be confined to our West Virginia mountain locations. SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia locations and more isolated for the Valley. SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. Partly cloudy for the day and still on the cooler side. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the low 40s.

Local

Valley linemen help restore power to thousands down south after Hurricane Sally

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
16 linemen with SVEC left for the Gulf Coast earlier this month to help those left in the dark after Hurrican Sally made landfall.