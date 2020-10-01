Harrisonburg man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg man was in trial on Thursday for a car crash that occurred in May 2019. He was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Tyler Weaver was behind the wheel in May 2019 when he struck pedestrian Jeremy Cupp on Route 11 near Mt. Sidney. Officials believe that Weaver was texting and driving at the time of the incident.

Cupp had been standing on the shoulder of the road, waiting for a bus, when he was struck by Weaver. Cupp was flown to UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died two days later.

Weaver’s sentencing has been set for January 22, 2021, at 9 a.m.

