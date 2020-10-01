Advertisement

HCPS to deliver reopening plan next week

A phased plan will be present at the Harrisonburg school board meeting next Tuesday.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg City Public Schools will be delivering some critical information in their next school board meeting next Tuesday.

School officials say it concerns plans to phase students back into the classroom.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has guidelines on how to proceed with the school year based on certain risk categories. The Virginia Department of Health now has local information for each county and city on their “risk category” dashboard.

The criteria is based on a 14-day period of new cases per 100,000 people.

“What we are going to do Tuesday, is we’re going to put more science and data behind what we are doing. We don’t see any major changes coming right away because Harrisonburg’s data doesn’t look so good right now,” said Dr. Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Schools.

The Virginia Department of Health classifies the city of Harrisonburg as what’s called the “highest risk zone.” In order for any change to occur within the school, they would instead need to fall into a high-risk zone.

“We want to look at data instead of dates. When the data supports putting them back we will. But we also need to give parents and teachers some time to plan,” said Richards.

Dr. Michael Richards will be unveiling school plans as they drop into lower-risk zones at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

