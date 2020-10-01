JMU launches fundraising campaign to help deal with budget shortfall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University athletic department has launched to the “Dukes Unite” fundraising campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to raise money to help offset costs and lost revenue, due in part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne says the department is currently facing “a budget shortfall in excess of $5 million, which could grow larger.”

“Our goal is an aggressive campaign," said Bourne, in a Zoom press conference with reporters Thursday. "We need everyone to be engaged. This is a very important crossroads for our athletic program.”

In a Bourne Dialogue message posted to the JMU athletics website, the following items are listed as reasons for the current budget challenges the Dukes face:

Lost football ticket revenue (refunds, deferrals, lost sales, donor seat contributions)

Lost $500,000 guarantee to play North Carolina (game moved to 2028)

Duke Club “Proud and True” Fund giving shortfall

COVID-19 testing and safety protocols

Scholarship expenses for Spring 2020 student-athletes who returned due to eligibility relief

Additional future impact of NCAA edict to provide 2020-21 scholarship relief for all Fall student-athletes

Anticipated ticket shortfalls for basketball, included reduced exposure and excitement for a “full” opening of the Atlantic Union Bank Center

Loss of other revenue-generating events in the Atlantic Union Bank Center, such as concerts, which have been delayed due to safety limitations

Lost sponsorship revenue that was tied to quantity and nature of home athletics contests

Possibility and/or uncertainty of refunds to JMU students for the comprehensive fee in light of an online learning environment

JMU AD, @BourneJeff discusses the importance of the Dukes Unite campaign and asks all Dukes everywhere to play their part.



📰 | https://t.co/Xrpt0GC8LQ#DukesUnite | #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/BwqWFx19Fg — James Madison Athletics (@JMUSports) October 1, 2020

“If we can’t raise money, the way you experience JMU athletics is going to change," said Cliff Wood, who serves as Senior Associate A.D. for Development at JMU. "Because we just don’t have the budget to pay for those things. When you normally go to a football game and you normally experience gameday at any of these outlets, it’s just not going to be the same unless we raise more money.”

If you are interested in donating money to JMU athletics, you can find more information here.

