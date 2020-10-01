Advertisement

JMU launches fundraising campaign to help deal with budget shortfall

The James Madison University athletic department has launched to the “Dukes Unite” fundraising campaign.
The James Madison University athletic department has launched to the “Dukes Unite” fundraising campaign.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University athletic department has launched to the “Dukes Unite” fundraising campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to raise money to help offset costs and lost revenue, due in part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne says the department is currently facing “a budget shortfall in excess of $5 million, which could grow larger.”

“Our goal is an aggressive campaign," said Bourne, in a Zoom press conference with reporters Thursday. "We need everyone to be engaged. This is a very important crossroads for our athletic program.”

In a Bourne Dialogue message posted to the JMU athletics website, the following items are listed as reasons for the current budget challenges the Dukes face:

  • Lost football ticket revenue (refunds, deferrals, lost sales, donor seat contributions)
  • Lost $500,000 guarantee to play North Carolina (game moved to 2028)
  • Duke Club “Proud and True” Fund giving shortfall
  • COVID-19 testing and safety protocols
  • Scholarship expenses for Spring 2020 student-athletes who returned due to eligibility relief
  • Additional future impact of NCAA edict to provide 2020-21 scholarship relief for all Fall student-athletes
  • Anticipated ticket shortfalls for basketball, included reduced exposure and excitement for a “full” opening of the Atlantic Union Bank Center
  • Loss of other revenue-generating events in the Atlantic Union Bank Center, such as concerts, which have been delayed due to safety limitations
  • Lost sponsorship revenue that was tied to quantity and nature of home athletics contests
  • Possibility and/or uncertainty of refunds to JMU students for the comprehensive fee in light of an online learning environment

“If we can’t raise money, the way you experience JMU athletics is going to change," said Cliff Wood, who serves as Senior Associate A.D. for Development at JMU. "Because we just don’t have the budget to pay for those things. When you normally go to a football game and you normally experience gameday at any of these outlets, it’s just not going to be the same unless we raise more money.”

If you are interested in donating money to JMU athletics, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UVA to meet No. 1 Clemson Saturday night

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By TJ Eck
The University of Virginia football team is preparing to meet the nation’s No. 1 team Saturday night.

Sports

No title game for CAA football in spring of 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
There will be no CAA championship game at the end of the 2021 spring football season.

News

VHSL School of the Week: East Rockingham

Updated: 23 hours ago
VHSL School of the Week: East Rockingham

News

CAA announces schedule format for 2021 spring season

Updated: 23 hours ago
CAA announces schedule format for 2021 spring season

Latest News

Sports

VHSL School of the Week: East Rockingham

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
At 11 years old, East Rockingham High School is still relatively new but the Eagles have already built a successful and consistent athletic department.

Sports

Former Duke Carter signs with Colts, joins 53-man roster

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Former James Madison football star Ron’Dell Carter has a new home in the NFL.

Sports

CAA announces schedule format for spring 2021 football season

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The Colonial Athletic Association has announced a schedule format for the spring 2021 football season.

Sports

Pendleton County finds opponent for Week 5

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The Pendleton County High School football team has found an opponent for Week 5 of the season.

News

East Rock's Nickel among nation's best

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
East Rock's Nickel among nation's best

Sports

East Rock’s Nickel among nation’s top recruits

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
When the high school basketball season gets underway later this year, college coaches at high-profile NCAA Division I programs will have their attention focused on Elkton, Virginia.