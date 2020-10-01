Advertisement

Kaine urges colleagues to pass Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act

(WDBJ7)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine delivered a speech to the Senate on Thursday about the idea of passing the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.

According to a press release from the senator’s office, Kaine co-sponsored the legislation to help prevent domestic terrorism by requiring federal law enforcement agencies to assess the threat of domestic terrorism and provide training and resources to law enforcement in addressing it.

The House unanimously passed the bill last week, but Senate Republicans are considering blocking it.

In his speech, Kaine mentioned the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville and remembered three Virginians who died as a result of the rally, as well as another who was attacked and severely injured.

“So I stand on the floor of the Senate thinking of these four Virginians, two of whom I knew, three of whom lost their lives and one who was injured severely in this Unite the Right rally, to say that it’s time that we have laws in this country that would enable us to appropriately deal with the chief source of domestic terrorism,” Kaine said.

