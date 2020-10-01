No title game for CAA football in spring of 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There will be no CAA championship game at the end of the 2021 spring football season.

With the league shifting to a North/South divisional format and teams playing a six-game conference schedule for the modified season, a conference championship game could’ve been a unique opportunity to decide the CAA’s automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs. However, the Colonial Athletic Association announced Wednesday the team with the best conference record at the end of the regular season will earn the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA postseason. There are tiebreaker scenarios in place, if needed.

During a Zoom press conference with local media Wednesday, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he supports the idea of a conference championship game in the CAA.

“There oughta be a championship game," said Cignetti. “I can’t figure out why anyone wouldn’t want to have a championship game. It seems like the bottom teams in the conference are holding the top teams in the conference back at times on certain issues.”

The FCS Playoffs will feature 16 teams in the spring of 2021, eight less than the usual amount of 24 squads qualifying for the postseason. There are 11 automatic bids handed out to conference winners and five at-large berths.

"If we take care of our business every Saturday then you don’t have to worry about the automatic qualifier,” said Cignetti.

The CAA announced a schedule format for the 2021 spring season Wednesday. Full schedules will be announced at a later date.

